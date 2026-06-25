Skylar Diggins scores 15 points to lead Sky over Fire 101-78

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins had 15 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Portland Fire 101-78 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Sydney Taylor and Jacy Sheldon each scored 14 points for the Sky (5-12), Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Azura Stevens finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Gabriela Jaquez and Aicha Coulibaly each scored 10 points.

Megan Gustafson led the Fire (8-10) with 17 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 13. Emily Engstler and Carla Leite added 10 points apiece.

Gustafson hit a short floater that made it 50-all with 5:56 left in the third quarter but Diggins had eight points as the Sky scored 15 of the next 17 to take control for good.

Chicago made 36 of 69 (52%) from the field, scored 56 points in the paint and had 22 second-chance points.

The Fire hit 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts, but shot just 38% (26 of 69) overall and was outscored 23-16 from the free-throw line.

Chicago beat the Fire 98-83 on the road in the season opener.

Up next

The teams wrap up their regular-season series Friday in Chicago.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball