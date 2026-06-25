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Williams scores 23 points to help the Valkyries beat the Dream 77-66

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By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Kayla Thornton hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and the Golden State Valkyries beat Atlanta 77-66 on Wednesday night to snap the Dream’s four-game win streak.

Cecilia Zandalasini added 14 points for the Valkyries (11-7) to open the two-game set. The teams will meet again Friday night in San Francisco.

Rookie Madina Okot was 7 of 9 from the field and led Atlanta (12-5) with 16 points. Rhyne Howard added 12 points.

Angel Reese had 10 points and 12 rebounds. She was 3 of 12 from the field and missed her first eight shots. The Dream had their lowest-scoring game this season.

Allisha Gray, who finished with eight points, left the game in the third quarter after a collision with Golden State’s Kiah Stokes and did not return.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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