A’s prospect Ryan Lasko in stable condition following surgery for fractured vertebra after collision

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko was in stable condition after undergoing back surgery Tuesday night following a scary collision with minor league teammate Devin Taylor during a Double-A game in Frisco, Texas.

Dr. Jonathan Poggi performed the spinal decompression and stabilization operation at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to address a fractured C6–C7 vertebra.

Lasko is an outfielder with Double-A Midland. He and Taylor dove into each other trying to catch a flyball, and Lasko remained motionless on the field after the play.

“I’ve been in touch with Ryan’s mom, Patti, to pass along the organization’s support and to let her know that all of us, throughout our system, have them in our thoughts and prayers,” A’s general manager David Forst said in a statement Wednesday. “We are incredibly grateful to Noah Huff and Audy Merrick, our athletic trainers in Midland, for their on-field actions last night, as well as to the Frisco RoughRiders and the paramedics on the scene.

“We are encouraged by the reports and updates from Dr. Poggi, and we will continue to put all of the resources of our medical staff towards supporting Ryan and his recovery.”

Forst added that player development director Ed Sprague was traveling to Frisco and counseling will be available to players.

The 24-year-old Lasko was selected by the Athletics in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft from Rutgers. He was batting .209 with six homers, 34 RBIs and a .635 OPS for Midland this season.

Lasko appeared in 13 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year. He also played 21 games in the Arizona Fall League for promising prospects, batting .357 with nine stolen bases.

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