Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
77.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fever, without Caitlin Clark, beat A’ja Wilson-less Aces 84-68

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Fever Aces Basketball

Fever Aces Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Aliyah Boston totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat the Aces for the first time in Las Vegas 84-68 with a couple of All-Stars sidelined on Sunday night.

Las Vegas played without A’ja Wilson, the four-time league MVP who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held out for a third game as she recovers from a back injury. Both players were selected to start in the All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.

Wilson and Clark are both expected back soon. Aces coach Becky Hammon said before the game that had it been a playoff game Wilson most likely would have played. Clark has returned to practice this week.

Mitchell made 7 of 18 shots and 10 of 12 free throws for Indiana (12-8) and Boston posted her sixth double-double this season. Lexie Hull scored 10.

Jackie Young had 15 points for Las Vegas (15-6) in its lowest-scoring game of the season. Jewell Loyd scored 12, and Chelsea Gray contributed 10 points and six assists.

Las Vegas led 24-23 after one quarter and Indiana led 42-41 at halftime on Hull’s jumper that just beat the buzzer.

Boston, Sophie Cunningham and Mitchell made three 3-pointers apiece and each of them sank one in a 9-2 third-quarter run for a 56-49 lead. Mitchell was fouled beyond the arc and made three free throws before adding a three-point play, and Raven Johnson followed with a layup to put the Fever up 64-51 with three minutes left.

Indiana led 68-55 after three quarters and maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth.

Up next

Indiana: At Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Las Vegas: At Portland on Thursday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.