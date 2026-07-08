Al Riveron is stepping down as the ACC’s supervisor of football officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Al Riveron is stepping down as supervisor of football officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, a role he has held since November 2022.

The league announced the move Wednesday, with Riveron having worked more than three decades as an on-field official or an officiating administrator in college and the NFL. He was the NFL’s first Hispanic referee and served as that league’s senior vice president of officiating before retiring in August 2021.

Riveron’s time as head of ACC football officiating has included the building of a newly designed gameday operations center as the league moved its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, North Carolina. Riveron typically joined officials in that room — filled with monitors tracking games across the league — as they collaborated with stadium officials during replay reviews.

In addition, the league became the first last year to allow TV viewers to listen live to those replay reviews on select broadcasts.

“His transparency and collaborative approach have elevated our program, and we are incredibly grateful for all he has done for the ACC and college football,” commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “We wish Al and his family all the best as he embarks on this next chapter.”

The ACC has started a national search for his successor.

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