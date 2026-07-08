NCAA sends letter of inquiry to Cincinnati about Brendan Sorsby, according to reports

The NCAA wants to know what the University of Cincinnati knew about former quarterback Brendan Sorsby and his gambling issues during his two seasons with the program.

According to reports by multiple media outlets, the NCAA has sent an official letter of inquiry to the school regarding Sorsby, who was ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA in April after he placed thousands of impermissible sports bets over the past four years.

Sorsby spent two seasons each at Indiana and Cincinnati before transferring to reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech in January, and his ineligibility ruling touched off an unprecedented legal battle that Sorsby ultimately dropped. While Sorsby won’t play and plans to enter next year’s NFL draft, coach Joey McGuire said this week that he still expects the quarterback to make occasional trips to Lubbock and will have access to the school’s athletic facilities.

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, who was Sorsby’s coach during his two seasons with the Bearcats, declined to comment on reports about the letter of inquiry at Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas.

Yahoo Sports was first to disclose the existence of the letter and ESPN also reported that Cincinnati had received it, with both citing anonymous sources. Sending a letter of inquiry is a standard procedural step in which the NCAA notifies a school of plans to examine an issue, though it doesn’t automatically equate to the existence of a rules violation.

A Cincinnati spokesperson declined to say if the school had received an inquiry from the NCAA.

“We have had continuous conversations with the NCAA since the initial reports related to impermissible sports wagering began,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press. “As we have stated before, we do not believe any athletics official or staff member was aware of any impermissible sports wagering.”

NCAA spokeswoman Meghan Durham Wright said Wednesday that the organization doesn’t comment on pending or potential investigations.

The NCAA declared Sorsby ineligible for making bets worth at least $90,000 during his college career.

Sorsby made at least 40 bets on Indiana while he was a freshman there in 2022, but none of those bets came on games in he played. He acknowledged placing at least 165 impermissible bets on college and professional sports totaling at least $38,000 in 2024, including three wagers on Cincinnati men’s basketball made on a FanDuel account he shared with a friend. He provided more than $60,000 to the friend to deposit in the shared account between December 2023 and June 2025.

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By The Associated Press