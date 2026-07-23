Caitlin Clark scores 27 and the Fever set a franchise scoring record in a 123-88 win over the Sun

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 11 assists, Kelsey Mitchell added 23 points and the Indiana Fever set a franchise record for points in a game with their 123-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.

Aliyah Boston scored 22 points for the Fever, who also had the biggest half in franchise history when they led 70-46 at the break. It was the third-highest scoring game in league history without overtime.

Monique Billings and Tyasha Harris both added 12 for Indiana (17-10), which has a three-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break.

Clark was involved in a verbal exchange with the Sun’s Saniya Rivers late in the third quarter and each player was assessed a technical foul. It was the seventh technical for Clark this season, and if she is called for another, she’ll be suspended one game. Indiana has 17 games left.

The Fever made 11 of 22 3-pointers and shot 62% overall. Clark had five 3s and Mitchell three. Mitchell had at least 20 points and three 3-pointers for the 10th straight game.

Diamond Miller had 15 points for the Sun (7-20), who were without Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner. Saniya Rivers scored 13 points, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 11 and three players added 10.

Clark had 11 points and hit all four of her shots, including three 3-pointers, in the first 4 1/2 minutes. She also had two assists and the Fever led 17-11. Mitchell also scored 11 in the first quarter and the Fever led 36-26.

Clark knocked down two more 3s in the second quarter and had 21 points at the half.

Up next

Sun: At Washington on Tuesday in the fourth of a six-game trip.

Fever: Start a three-game trip at Seattle on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball