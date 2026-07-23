Even Lane Kiffin likes the ‘Lane Kiffin Rule’ that would prohibit in-season coaching moves

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One notable backer of the “Lane Kiffin Rule” winding its way through Congress turns out to be Lane Kiffin himself.

Though naming it after him was not considered a compliment, Kiffin said he can see some value in the provision in a wide-ranging Senate bill that would fix the longstanding problem of college coaches bailing on their teams while the season is still going.

The lightning-rod LSU coach took his turn Thursday at SEC Media Days, where he ate up more than 16 of his 25 minutes behind the mic delivering an opening statement that included the revelation that he’s given up social media.

That left time for four questions, the last of which was whether he felt he got a bad rap for his much-discussed and widely criticized move from Mississippi to LSU at the end of last season. That transaction turned him into a pariah in some places and, in Washington at least, the namesake for the part of the Protect College Sports Act that would forbid in-season coaching moves from school to school.

Without getting into what people thought of him, he said he did think the rule could be helpful.

“I guess (so), in that I hope that some way for future coaches, they’re not put in that situation,” Kiffin said. “In the NFL, you’re never put in that situation because of the calendar and because of the rules of movement within seasons. I do hope for future people, that’s fixed so that you’re not in that same predicament.”

Kiffin gives mea culpa for diversity statement in Vanity Fair story

There were other moments of introspection during the 51-year-old coach’s time with media in the most-anticipated news conference over four days of collecting preview material for a season that starts Sept. 3.

Kiffin, clearly prepared for the question, repeated earlier mea culpas when he conceded the headline-grabbing snippet from a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year — in which he said recruiting players to Oxford was more difficult than to Baton Rouge because there was a more diverse and less segregated feeling at LSU — was a mistake.

“I made a challenging decision and change,” Kiffin explained. “I think as I look back to that, I thought I could find a way for everybody to understand. Now as I look back later on, that was never going to happen.”

While Kiffin’s replacement at Ole Miss, Pete Golding, lit up Media Days a day earlier, calling his old boss “the ex” who never really goes away, Kiffin was interesting in a different, potentially more-scripted way.

In reflecting on the Vanity Fair interview, he noted how life is short and that he grew up with the notion that his dad and wrestler Hulk Hogan were the only people who would never die. Monte Kiffin, the football lifer coach whose reputation was cemented during his dozen years coaching defense in Tampa for the Buccaneers, died two summers ago. Hogan passed away a year ago Friday.

“It just made me reflect on, I can’t be so concerned about little things and what people say,” Kiffin said. “You’ve got to make decisions; you’ve got to go with them. You make really good decisions, and you make poor decisions. That was a poor usage of a term that I believe, just like many coaches that have been there before, was factual. But over the course of a long interview, was bad timing and bad usage of the word.”

A social media cleanse leads to a new perspective

Kiffin also spent time discussing about how his son, Knox, urged him to get off social media, which he did in May, only to see a whole new world open up.

“Knox pushing me to do that, challenging me, allowed me to help other players, friends, coaches to say, ‘Man, you should try this sometime, because once you remove something from your life, you start to realize how many other people are addicted to it or need it,’” Kiffin said.

Turns out, now is a great time for the coach to have quit social media.

Kiffin’s flirtation with LSU and eventual decision to leave Ole Miss to sign a seven-year, $91 million contract with its rival upended the end of last regular season. The disruption included debates about Mississippi’s prospects in the College Football Playoffs and whether the Rebels would be viewed, or seeded, differently coming into the postseason without their head coach.

The Kiffin move also picked at a decades-old scab that practically defines college sports: Why is it OK for coaches to do whatever they want and make millions while the players have guardrails around their every move?

Paying players helped resolve some, but not all, of that. Players also got something of a break with a recent change that gives those participating in the playoff a few extra days to decide to stay or go into the transfer portal.

Kiffin insisted that in the wake of his social-media cleanse, he’s been so disconnected from the news of the day, or the moment, that he really wasn’t aware of the rule named after him in Congress until being asked about it in the news conference.

He said it’s good to see some changes that benefit players.

“Hopefully,” he said, “in some way, they fix it for coaches, too.”

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By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer