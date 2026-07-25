Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz reinstated from injured list after thumb injury, Muncy optioned

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Athletics reinstated slugger Nick Kurtz from the 10-day injured list before their game Saturday night at Minnesota and slotted him into the lineup as the designated hitter, batting second.

To make room on the roster, the A’s optioned infielder Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Kurtz has been on the IL since July 10 with a right thumb strain. The injury caused the 23-year-old first baseman to miss what would have been his first All-Star Game.

Kurtz is batting .266 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs in 92 games this season.

Muncy, 23, appeared in just two games in his latest stint with the A’s, going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. He has played in 48 total games with the A’s this season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press