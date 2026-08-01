Reese has 19th double-double of the season in the Dream’s 98-89 win over the Storm

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 98-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Reese grabbed six offensive rebounds to pass Brionna Jones (136) for the most in a season by a Dream player — doing so in just 27 games.

Naz Hillmon added 18 points for Atlanta (18-10) and Allisha Gray had 16 points. Jones scored 14 points off the bench and Jordin Canada had 10 points and nine assists. Rhyne Howard, averaging 17.2 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Natisha Hiedeman led Seattle (6-25) with 23 points. Dominique Malonga had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Ezi Magbegor scored 12 off the bench. Flau’jae Johnson went 2 of 11 from the field.

Atlanta led 87-74 with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter before Seattle went on a 10-2 run. The Storm trimmed their deficit to 92-88 with 43.4 seconds left, but Gray made two free throws at the other end to seal it.

Seattle has lost eight straight.

Up next

Storm: At New York on Monday night.

Dream: Host Las Vegas on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball