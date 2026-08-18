Arch Manning had an up-and-down debut. Texas has revamped around him, hoping for championship run

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning’s name is still on the back of the No. 16 jersey. Texas is still on the front.

Stitched permanently into both are the questions of whether player and program can deliver on super-sized potential and expectations of a national championship.

Year two of the Manning era at Texas carries a lot with it, from the residue of last season’s failures of not making the College Football Playoff to the burning new question of “if not now, when?” Coach Steve Sarkisian aggressively used the transfer portal to retool the lineup around his star quarterback in a push for a return to the CFP.

Twenty-one years since it’s last national title, Texas loaded up for what could be Manning’s moment. Can he stitch his name into Texas history?

“He’s a very dangerous player because he learned a lot from last season, and he is surrounded by some good players,” Sarkisian said. “I think that he’s a guy that’s poised for a heck of a season.”

And as Manning goes, so does Texas.

Molding the lineup around Manning

Last season started with Texas ranked No. 1 and Manning as the Heisman Trophy favorite. The bubble burst quicky for both in a 3-2 start that saw Manning pounded by defenses and labeled a bust by some national media.

Texas rallied with a 7-1 finish and made a legitimate argument for the playoff before getting left out. That run included a win over then-No. 3 Texas A&M and thumping Michigan in the Citrus Bowl as Manning showed big improvement on the field.

Still, Sarkisian knew changes had to be made. Some key veterans were pointed toward a transfer portal exit: Running back Tre Wisner (Florida State) and receivers Parker Livingstone (Oklahoma) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Colorado) headed out.

Texas has upgraded at both positions with running backs Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (North Carolina State), and added elite wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn).

“(Livingstone) was my roommate. So now playing against him is definitely a little bit of a change,” Manning said. “I think that’s just kind of how college football is now.”

In an era of constant roster rebuilding, Texas seized the moment to build an offense where he could let it rip.

“I think strategically, there were some tough decisions to make,” Sarkisian said. “But we made them. I think we all can agree that we’re probably better around Arch today than we were a year ago at this time.”

Manning also played a role. Sarkisian has said that Manning’s sponsorship deals with Red Bull, Uber and other major brands meant he demands less money from Texas in revenue sharing. Manning reportedly agreed to take less from Texas this year so Sarkisian could spend it elsewhere.

All of that freed up several million dollars “that I can go get a Cam Coleman, go get a Hollywood Smothers and go get a (linebacker) Rasheem Biles,” Sarkisian said.

There will be Heisman and NFL draft talk

The Manning hype or hate will fire up again quickly. Texas hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12 and opens SEC play Sept. 27 at Tennessee. Win those and he’s likely topping the Heisman short lists again by October. And his potential draft status will be a conversation all season.

Lose them? Look out.

The buildup to the matchup with the Buckeyes will likely be a heavy dose of Manning’s struggles in a season-opening loss in Columbus last year.

“I’ve obviously matured. I think going through those rough times, I learned a lot about myself. And I’ve become a better man because of it and hopefully a better player. I don’t want to repeat that game,” Manning said.

The game at Tennessee will be a trip down memory lane at the place where his uncle Peyton played. When Mississippi comes to Austin on Oct. 24, the stories will be about his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli.

Archie Manning praised his grandson for the way he’s handled everything thrown at him so far. College football analysts and critics were “unfair” because they “crowned him before he ever played,” Archie Manning said. “So, he struggled a little bit. It happens when you play college football, playing at that level. But he kept his head down and kept fighting. I was really, really proud of him.”

Sarkisian said the attention and negativity last season forged a better player.

“I think the way of what he got put through probably would have melted or destroyed 99% of people in his shoes. All he did was stay consistent and true to who he was, which was to continue to work hard, continue to be a great teammate, try to get better, and he did,” Sarkisian said. “I think that he’s grown into a great leader for us.”

___ AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed from New Orleans

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By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer