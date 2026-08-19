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Rhyne Howard scores 23 and Dream beat Aces 97-82. Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon ejected in 1st half

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By AP News
CORRECTION Dream Aces Basketball

CORRECTION Dream Aces Basketball

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LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 23 points, Angel Reese had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her league-leading 24th double-double, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 97-82 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas was without coach Becky Hammon for the second half after she received a double technical with 5:06 left in the second quarter for arguing a non-call on a drive by A’ja Wilson. Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson took over for Hammon, who was ejected for the first time this season and second time in her career.

Howard made two free throws after the technical fouls to give Atlanta a 35-29 lead. Reese capped the first-half scoring with 6.4 seconds left to extend the Dream’s lead to 52-41.

The Dream closed the game on a 9-0 run, including Howard’s three-point play with 49.3 seconds left.

Allisha Gray also scored 21 points for Atlanta (22-13), which snapped a six-game losing streak in Las Vegas with its first victory there since July 19, 2022.

Wilson finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Las Vegas (25-12). Jackie Young had 24 points and four 3-pointers, and Chelsea Gray added 13 points. The Aces’ reserves combined for just eight points.

Up next

Dream: Play at Los Angeles on Thursday.

Aces: Stay home to play Connecticut on Thursday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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