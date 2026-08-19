Cal takes high hopes into Tosh Lupoi regime thanks to the return of QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6

Expectations

The excitement around the Cal program is at its highest level in years with new coach Tosh Lupoi upgrading the roster and QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele back for a second season. The Golden Bears have won more than seven games just once in the past 10 seasons and haven’t had a winning record in conference play since 2009. But the school has made a bigger investment in football under second-year general manager Ron Rivera and the hope is it will soon pay dividends with the play on the field.

Cal went 7-6 last season in coach Justin Wilcox’s final season for its first winning season since 2019 and have the pieces to do even better this year after Sagapolutele decided to remain following the coaching change. The Bears have a manageable nonconference schedule and don’t have to play ACC favorite Miami in the regular season, giving them a chance to stack up wins.

Strengths include the QB

Sagapolutele made a major impact right from the start last season as a freshman. He threw for 3,454 yards and 18 touchdowns and flashed the potential to be even better with more experience. Sagapolutele believes he will fit well in the pro-style offense utilized by coordinator Jordan Somerville, who was in assistant on Tampa Bay in the NFL last season.

Lupoi also did a good job upgrading the receiver room around Sagapolutele in the transfer portal, which should help him produce even more this season. Washington transfer RB Adam Mohammed provides a good threat for the running game.

Weaknesses include defense

The Bears have to replace five defenders who were picked for either the All-ACC team last season or were honorable mention. That puts a lot of pressure on first-year coordinator Michael Hutchings to piece together a unit quickly that can compete in the conference.

The biggest losses are at linebacker with stars Cade Uluave and Luke Ferrelli both leaving as transfers. The secondary, which frequently produced NFL players under Wilcox, also must be rebuilt this season.

New faces

WR Ian Strong (transferred from Rutgers), RB Adam Mohammed (transferred from Washington), WR Chase Hendricks (transferred from Ohio), S Kingston Lopa (transferred from Oregon), TE Dorian Thomas (transferred from New Mexico).

Key losses

WR Jacob De Jesus (signed as UDFA with Chiefs), CB Hezekiah Masses (drafted by Raiders), LB Cade Uluave (transferred to BYU), LB Luke Ferrelli (transferred to Ole Miss), RB Kendrick Raphael (transferred to SMU).

Biggest games for the Golden Bears

Vs UCLA (Sept. 12), vs Clemson (Sept. 25), vs. Stanford (Nov. 21).

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer