Jackie Young scores 24 and the Aces beat the Sun 101-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young had 24 points and seven rebounds in three quarters, A’ja Wilson added 20 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 101-78 on Thursday night for their 11th straight win in the series.

Las Vegas led 48-47 at halftime then went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter and started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 spurt for an 87-65 lead. Young did not play in the fourth because of the big lead.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 12 points of her 14 points in the first half for Connecticut (9-26). Kennedy Burke and Leila Lacan each added 11 points, and Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for Las Vegas (25-13), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jewell Loyd moved into eighth on the WNBA’s made 3-pointers list with 728.

The Sun turned it over 19 times, leading to 28 points by the Aces.

The Aces dominated the glass 40-23.

Up next

Sun: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Aces: At Toronto on Sunday.

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