Flau’jae Johnson scores 20 points and the Storm beat the short-handed Tempo 90-78

SEATTLE (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points, Dominique Malonga added 18 and the Seattle Storm beat the short-handed Toronto Tempo 90-78 on Wednesday night.

Jade Melbourne had 16 points and seven assists for Seattle (8-31), which had lost 14 of its last 15 games. Awa Fam and Zia Cooke each scored 10 points.

Toronto was without its top three scorers in Marina Mabrey (adductor), Brittney Sykes (foot) and Nyara Sabally (calf).

Rookie Kiki Rice scored a season-high 24 points for Toronto (11-27). Isabelle Harrison had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Seattle closed the third quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 64-61 lead and opened the fourth with a 9-2 spurt for a 10-point advantage.

Up next

Tempo: At Las Vegas on Friday night.

Storm: Host Los Angeles on Sunday.

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