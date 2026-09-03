No. 7 Miami opens season with a trip to Stanford

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No. 7 Miami at Stanford, Friday, 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (2025)

Overall offense: 405.0 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 151.8 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (35th)

Overall defense: 361.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 294.1 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 89.3 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (5th)

Stanford

Overall offense: 483.0 yards per game (2nd out of 16 FBS teams that played Week 0)

Passing: 310.0 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 173.0 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 37.0 points per game (2nd)

Overall defense: 322.0 yards per game (T-6th out of 16 FBS teams that played Week 0)

Passing: 276.0 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 46.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (T-9th)

Team leaders

Miami (2025)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,813 yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher Jr., 1,192 yards on 216 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 1,211 yards on 109 catches, 10 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 310 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 99 yards on 25 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: JonAnthony Hall, 81 yards on two catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Miami lost 27-21 to Indiana in the College Football Playoff title game.

Stanford beat Hawaii 37-27 in the season opener on Aug. 29.

Next game

Hawaii hosts UNLV on Sept. 5.

Stanford hosts No. 7 Miami on Sept. 4.

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By The Associated Press