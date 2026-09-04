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Jayden Maiava, No. 14 USC’s freshman-heavy pass attack face Fresno State’s stingy defense

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By AP News

Fresno State vs. No. 14 Southern California (1-0), Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Fresno State (2025)

Overall offense: 353.8 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 183.4 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (81st)

Overall defense: 285.7 yards allowed per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 153.8 yards allowed per game (2nd)

Rushing: 131.9 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (16th)

USC

Overall offense: 505 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 341 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 164 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 42 points per game (1st)

Overall defense: 336 yards allowed per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 234 yards allowed per game (10th)

Rushing: 102 yards allowed per game (8th)

Scoring: 26 points allowed per game (8th)

Team leaders

Fresno State (2025)

Passing: Jayden Mandal, missed season because of injury

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 702 yards on 112 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 642 yards on 52 catches, 6 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 286 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 86.2 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 63 yards on 15 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trent Mosley, 118 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Fresno State won the Arizona Bowl against Miami (OH), 18-3, to finish 9-4 in its first season under head coach Matt Entz.

USC won its season opener against San Jose State 42-26 on Saturday.

Next game

Fresno State hosts Sacramento State on Sept. 12. USC wraps up nonconference play hosting Louisiana on Sept. 12.

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By The Associated Press

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