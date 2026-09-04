Jayden Maiava, No. 14 USC’s freshman-heavy pass attack face Fresno State’s stingy defense

Fresno State vs. No. 14 Southern California (1-0), Friday, 9 p.m. EDT
How to watch: FOX
Key stats
Fresno State (2025)
Overall offense: 353.8 yards per game (93rd in FBS)
Passing: 183.4 yards per game (112th)
Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (54th)
Scoring: 25.8 points per game (81st)
Overall defense: 285.7 yards allowed per game (10th in FBS)
Passing: 153.8 yards allowed per game (2nd)
Rushing: 131.9 yards allowed per game (42nd)
Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (16th)
USC
Overall offense: 505 yards per game (1st in FBS)
Passing: 341 yards per game (1st)
Rushing: 164 yards per game (7th)
Scoring: 42 points per game (1st)
Overall defense: 336 yards allowed per game (8th in FBS)
Passing: 234 yards allowed per game (10th)
Rushing: 102 yards allowed per game (8th)
Scoring: 26 points allowed per game (8th)
Team leaders
Fresno State (2025)
Passing: Jayden Mandal, missed season because of injury
Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 702 yards on 112 carries, 6 TDs
Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 642 yards on 52 catches, 6 TDs
USC
Passing: Jayden Maiava, 286 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 86.2 completion percentage
Rushing: King Miller, 63 yards on 15 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Trent Mosley, 118 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Fresno State won the Arizona Bowl against Miami (OH), 18-3, to finish 9-4 in its first season under head coach Matt Entz.
USC won its season opener against San Jose State 42-26 on Saturday.
Next game
Fresno State hosts Sacramento State on Sept. 12. USC wraps up nonconference play hosting Louisiana on Sept. 12.
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By The Associated Press