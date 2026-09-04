UMass ends its 16-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Pop Watson III passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns as UMass ended a 16-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Rutgers in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday night.

It ended the longest current losing streak in the FBS. The Minutemen’s last win against an FBS school was against Army in 2023.

Watson connected with Elijah Faulkner on two touchdowns and Joseph Griffin Jr. for one touchdown as UMass built a 24-7 halftime lead. It was the Minutemen’s first halftime lead against a power conference school since leading Mississippi State in 2017.

Curtis Kimmons IV added a 17-yard TD run to push the UMass lead to 37-14 late in the fourth quarter.

KJ Duff, an AP All-America second-team wide receiver caught three TD passes for Rutgers.

The takeaway

Watson effectively scattered his 18 completions among seven UMass receivers. The transfer from Virginia Tech was equally comfortable throwing and running the ball primarily out of the shotgun. He picked up 40 yards on six carries, leading UMass to scores in seven of its 10 drives.

Rutgers continued its defensive woes from last season where it allowed at least 30 points in eight of its 12 games. New quarterback Dylan Lonergan had mixed results in his Rutgers debut. He passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. Coach Greg Schiano said he was lifted in favor of AJ Surace in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed injury.

Roster turnover

The Minutemen have remade the majority of a team that was among the worst in FBS in 2025, averaging 11.1 points per game, the lowest in the country. UMass features 56 new players, which include 30 transfers and 26 freshmen. Watson, a transfer from Virgina Tech is reunited with his former Springfield (Mass.) Central High School wide receiver Griffin Jr., a transfer from Boston College.

A homecoming win

Prior to becoming the UMass coach, Joe Harasymiak served as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator from 2022-24. He grew up in Waldwick, New Jersey, about 40 miles from the Rutgers campus. Harasymiak had a handful of family and friends at SHI Stadium to witness the biggest win the Minutemen recorded since joining the FBS in 2012.

“I think probably the most special part about it is, my mom, my dad are here (Piscataway), and my two brothers,” said Harasymiak. “I just face-timed my wife and my kids, they’re at home. So certainly, growing up here, an hour away, working here for Coach (Greg) Schiano, it means a lot, but I’m just really proud about our team and what we did.”

Duff’s career night

The Scarlet Knights wide receiver and potential first-round NFL pick finished with a career-high nine receptions and three touchdowns, totaling 196 receiving yards, 78 of those yards coming after the catch. Duff posted touchdown scores of 4, 6 and a career-long 78 yards.

Rutgers’ defense struggles again

The Scarlet Knights started 10 new players on defense. Only senior defensive linemen Keshon Griffin is a holdover from last season’s unit that gave up an average of 432.8 yards a game. The unit allowed 397 total yards against UMass and had difficulty stopping the pass and the run.

“We got out-licked, out played and out-coached,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “There is no other way to say it. I didn’t have them ready.”

Up next

UMass plays Sacred Heart on Sept. 12.

Rutgers is at Boston College on Sept. 11.

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By EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press