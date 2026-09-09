No. 15 BYU hosts Arizona in Big 12 action

Arizona (1-0) at No. 15 BYU (1-0), Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: BYU by 7.5. Against the spread: BYU 1-0, Arizona 0-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 521 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 213 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 308 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 63 points per game (9th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 184 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 135 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 49 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (25th)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 520 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 314 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (59th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 193 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 200 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: -7 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (25th)

BYU is 80th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.5% of the time. Arizona ranks 24th on offense, converting on 58.3% of third downs.

Arizona ranks 111th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to BYU’s 1st-ranked +4 margin.

Arizona is 18th in the FBS averaging 30 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 198 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 80 completion percentage

Rushing: Devaughn Eka, 59 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Legend Glasker, 65 yards on 3 catches, 2 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 262 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kedrick Reescano, 48 yards on 10 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gio Richardson, 96 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

BYU won 63-7 over Utah Tech on Sept. 5. Bachmeier led BYU with 198 yards on 16-of-20 passing (80.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Eka had 59 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Glasker recorded 65 yards on three catches with two touchdowns. He also had two carries for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona won 35-7 over Northern Arizona on Sept. 5. Fifita led Arizona with 262 yards on 22-of-29 passing (75.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 24 yards. Reescano carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Richardson had eight receptions for 96 yards.

Next game

BYU plays at Colorado State on Sept. 19. Arizona hosts Northern Illinois on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press