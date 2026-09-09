SEC matchup features No. 12 Alabama against Kentucky

No. 12 Alabama (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0), Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Alabama by 10.5. Against the spread: Alabama 1-0, Kentucky 1-0.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 487 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 227 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 48 points per game (33rd)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 162 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 160 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 2 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 506 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 205 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (35th)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 305 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 246 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 59 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 13 points per game (48th)

Kentucky ranks 90th in third down percentage, converting 37.5% of the time. Alabama ranks 1st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 0%.

Kentucky is 105th in the FBS averaging 70 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 17th-ranked 29 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Kentucky is 78th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:52, compared to Alabama’s 10th-ranked average of 38:53.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Keelon Russell, 256 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 60 completion percentage

Rushing: Russell, 86 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ryan Williams, 130 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Kentucky

Passing: Kenny Minchey, 301 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jason Patterson, 78 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Darby, 74 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Alabama won 48-10 over East Carolina on Sept. 5. Russell led Alabama with 256 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards and one rushing touchdown. Daniel Hill had 47 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Williams had five receptions for 130 yards.

Kentucky won 45-13 over Youngstown State on Sept. 5. Minchey led Kentucky with 301 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Patterson carried the ball 11 times for 78 yards, adding one reception for 16 yards. Darby had three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Alabama hosts Florida State on Sept. 19. Kentucky plays at No. 10 Texas A&M on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press