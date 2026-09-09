No. 23 Missouri visits Kansas in Week 2

No. 23 Missouri (1-0) at Kansas (1-0), Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Missouri by 5.5. Against the spread: Missouri 0-1, Kansas 1-0.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 562 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 357 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 205 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (23rd)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 198 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 89 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (56th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 613 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 336 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 277 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 51 points per game (26th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 146 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 111 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 35 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 6 points per game (21st)

Both teams perform well on third down. Missouri is 20th in the FBS, converting 60% of the time. Kansas ranks 19th, converting 61.5%.

Kansas ranks 81st in the FBS averaging 60 penalty yards per game, compared to Missouri’s 29th-ranked 35 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Austin Simmons, 252 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 89.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamal Roberts, 47 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Donovan Olugbode, 107 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Isaiah Marshall, 246 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 73.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 72 yards on 11 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 130 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Missouri won 54-14 over UAPB on Sept. 3. Simmons passed for 252 yards on 17-of-19 attempts (89.5%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Roberts had 47 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Olugbode recorded 107 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Kansas won 51-6 over LIU Post on Sept. 4. Marshall led Kansas with 246 yards on 14-of-19 passing (73.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 49 yards. Willis carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards and scored two touchdowns. McMillan had six receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Missouri hosts Troy on Sept. 19. Kansas plays Arizona State on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press