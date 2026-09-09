No. 10 Texas A&M matches up with Arizona State in Week 2

Arizona State (1-0) at No. 10 Texas A&M (1-0), Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas A&M by 14.5. Against the spread: Texas A&M 1-0, Arizona State 1-0.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 505 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 269 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 236 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 50 points per game (29th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 67 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 30 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 37 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 681 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 432 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 249 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 70 points per game (5th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 188 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 86 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 102 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 7 points per game (25th)

Texas A&M ranks 9th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 10% of third downs.

Arizona State ranks 89th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Texas A&M’s 14th-ranked +2 margin.

Texas A&M is 111th in the FBS averaging 75 penalty yards per game, compared to Arizona State’s 12th-ranked 22 per-game average.

Arizona State leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Arizona State ranks 80th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:48, compared to Texas A&M’s 2nd-ranked average of 41:46.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 233 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 70 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 77 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Horton, 76 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Arizona State

Passing: Cutter Boley, 387 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyson Brown, 80 yards on 6 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Reed Harris, 137 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M won 50-0 over Missouri State on Sept. 5. Reed led Texas A&M with 233 yards on 21-of-30 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 20 yards. Owens had 77 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding two receptions for 25 yards. Horton put up 76 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Arizona State won 70-7 over Morgan State on Sept. 5. Boley passed for 387 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Brown had 80 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Harris put up 137 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas A&M hosts Kentucky on Sept. 19. Arizona State plays Kansas on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press