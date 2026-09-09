Tulane meets South Alabama

South Alabama (1-0) at Tulane (0-1), Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Tulane by 9.5. Against the spread: Tulane 0-1, South Alabama 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 258 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 54 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (131st)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 381 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 131 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 250 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (74th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 395 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 154 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 241 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (49th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 231 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 45 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (56th)

Tulane is 122nd in third down percentage, converting 21.4% of the time. South Alabama ranks 1st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 0%.

South Alabama ranks 14th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Tulane is 131st in the FBS averaging 104 penalty yards per game, compared to South Alabama’s 57th-ranked 47 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Tulane is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:25, compared to South Alabama’s 6th-ranked average of 40:09.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Kadin Semonza, 140 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 52.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnnie Daniels, 31 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Destyn Hill, 67 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 154 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: P.J. Martin, 69 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brendan Jenkins, 78 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Tulane fell 17-3 to Duke on Sept. 5. Semonza led Tulane with 140 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Daniels had 31 rushing yards on eight carries. Hill had five receptions for 67 yards.

South Alabama won 39-14 over SE Louisiana on Sept. 5. Davenport led South Alabama with 154 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin carried the ball 18 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Jenkins had five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Tulane plays at Kansas State on Sept. 19. South Alabama hosts Ohio on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press