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Malachi Singleton passes for 267 yards and rushes for a TD to lead App State past ECU 27-24

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By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Singleton passed for 267 yards and had one of three Appalachian State rushing touchdowns as the Mountaineers beat East Carolina 27-24 on Saturday for their fourth straight win in the series.

App State forced two turnovers, including an ECU fumble in the red zone that led to Singleton’s 4-yard touchdown for a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. Jaquari Lewis added a 10-yard touchdown run on App State’s next possession — following an 83-yard drive — for a 10-point lead.

Dre Walker made an interception at the App State 9-yard line with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers went three-and-out, and ECU drove 60 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds left.

App State secured the onside kick attempt to seal the win.

Lewis finished with 73 yards rushing and a touchdown for App State (2-0), which rolled to a 55-3 victory over FCS-program Maine in its opener. Sam Pickett III caught four passes for 86 yards.

Mitch Griffis was 21-of-37 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for ECU (0-2). Ashton Gray rushed for 99 yards on 16 carries. Jason Dickerson’s only catch went for a 61-yard touchdown.

Up next

App State: Hosts Charlotte next Saturday.

ECU: At Old Dominion next Saturday.

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