McComb goes 13-for-13, with 3 scores, runs for another as Miami (Ohio) beats Holy Cross 45-7

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — David McComb threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Miami (Ohio) coasted to a 45-7 win over FCS Holy Cross on Saturday.

The RedHawks (1-1) reached the end zone on all five possessions before the break and scored on Leo Colombi’s scoop-and-score after Scoop Smith blocked a punt.

McComb was 13-for-13 passing for 234 yards in the first half. He scored on a 3-yard run on Miami’s first drive and then threw touchdown passes to Christian Ross, Damarion Witten and Lynel Billups-Williams.

The RedHawks had 437 total yards, 328 at halftime. D’Shawntae Jones also had a rushing touchdown for a 42-0 lead at the break.

David Lynch threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Fisher in the last minute of the third quarter for the Crusaders (0-3), who finished with 181 yards.

Up next

Holy Cross: Home against Yale on Saturday.

Miami (Ohio): At Cincinnati on Saturday.

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