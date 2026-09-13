Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon 39-31, ending 21-game skid against FBS opponents

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker was swarmed by delirious fans who rushed the field at Boone Pickens Stadium to celebrate the first true stunner of the 2026 season.

Oklahoma State’s quarterback made it off the field safely after leading the Cowboys to a 39-31 win over No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. The west goal post wasn’t so fortunate. Fans tore it down, carried it to nearby Theta Pond and threw it in the water.

Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 109 yards and a score, and Oklahoma State ended a 21-game skid against FBS opponents by taking down the possibly not-so-mighty Ducks.

“The field storm was insane,” Mestermaker said. “Someone took my helmet. I was getting like carried off the field by some cops to do some interview or something. It was wild, but I’m so glad we got that done and I’m so glad the fans got to experience that, too.”

Coach Eric Morris’ first victory with the Cowboys won’t be forgotten by any of the fans who waited out a 90-minute rain delay and finished the game by partying on the field, particularly after Oklahoma State went 1-11 last season — costing longtime coach Mike Gundy his job — and lost 24-10 to Tulsa in Morris’ debut.

“We challenged (our players) this week in a really tough way and tough manner and we had some meetings that weren’t very pleasant in here,” Morris said. “And they had to listen to how bad they were after hearing how good they were for such a long time. To see them practice this last week, the intensity, the focus, the effort they had … for them to have that moment, for me as a coach, that’s what’s rewarding for me.”

The Ducks (1-1), the preseason No. 2 who looked vulnerable in a season-opening home win over Boise State, suffered a huge blow to their national title hopes. Oregon had been favored by 23 1/2 points.

“The score was closer than it really was because it wasn’t close in a lot of ways,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “We got our (butts) kicked in a lot of areas. Tons of credit to coach Morris and his staff. If it wasn’t for the takeaways we had on defense, it doesn’t even looked like it looked. That being said, there’s a lot of opportunity for improvement.”

Mestemaker, who played for Morris last season at North Texas and is one of 88 new players on the Cowboys’ roster, bounced back from a poor performance in the opener.

After the Ducks took a 31-30 lead on Dante Moore’s 38-yard scoring pass to Evan Stewart early in the fourth, Mestemaker drove the Cowboys 75 yards, launching himself over defenders at the goal line on a 10-yard scoring run for a 36-31 advantage.

“I saw him going low right when I jumped and I was like, ‘Oh, this is perfect,’ and I felt like I was in the air for a year and then I hit the ground so hard, but it’s all good because I was in the end zone,” Mestemaker said. “I got the wind knocked out of me so bad, I got up and wanted to celebrate and then couldn’t breathe. I didn’t want the guys to come jump on me so I said, ‘Just give me a second.’”

A 2-point try failed, but Sam Keltner kicked his fourth field goal of the day after Oklahoma State’s defense forced a turnover on downs, sending the Cowboys (1-1) to their 31st straight win in home openers.

Moore overcame a slow start by throwing two second-half touchdown passes. But the senior QB, who opted to stay at Oregon instead of entering the NFL draft, finished a pedestrian 14 of 21 for 191 yards as Oklahoma State outgained the Ducks 554 yards to 281.

Oklahoma State led 24-17 at halftime behind 179 yards passing and two touchdowns from Mestemaker, who also ran for 75 yards on the Cowboys’ first play.

Oregon was outgained 353-101 before the break, but the Ducks’ defense kept them in the game by intercepting a pair of tipped passes, including one that linebacker Devon Jackson returned 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3.

Matayo Uliagalelei intercepted Mestemaker at the Oklahoma State 11 in the second quarter and returned the ball to the 1. Jordan Davison scored on the next play to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Moore, who started 1 of 7, drove the Ducks 75 yards on their first series of the third quarter and connected with Dakorian Moore for a 36-yard touchdown to pull within 27-24.

The takeaway

Oregon: The Ducks struggled to get going for the second straight week against a big underdog, and even if they turn their season around, these first two games could haunt them when College Football Playoff selections are made.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys put last week’s embarrassing loss behind them with an inspired performance against an opponent that beat them 69-3 last season. Oklahoma’s last win over an FBS foe was on Sept. 14, 2024, against Tulsa.

North Texas alums lead a balanced attack

A couple of Mestemaker’s former North Texas teammates also showed up for the Cowboys. Caleb Hawkins rushed 23 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, converting several short-yardage situations with powerful runs. And Wyatt Young, Mestermaker’s favorite target with the Mean Green, caught five passes for 121 yards and a score. His 52-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown gave Oklahoma State a 24-14 lead in the second quarter.

OSU has a history of beating highly ranked foes at home

Oklahoma State’s win was its first over an opponent ranked in the top six of the AP poll since defeating No. 5 Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022, and it was the Cowboys’ fifth win in their last six matchups with top-10 opponents in Boone Pickens Stadium. They also snapped Oregon’s 12-game road win streak.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Portland State on Friday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Murray State next Saturday.

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By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press