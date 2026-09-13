Brandon High Jr. scores go-ahead TD with 14 seconds left and UTSA beats Texas State 31-26

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon High Jr. ran for a go-ahead 25-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left, and UTSA beat Texas State 31-26 on Saturday for the 100th win in program history.

UTSA scored a touchdown on both of its fourth-quarter drives. A’Marion Peterson capped a 65-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown for a 24-23 lead with 11:54 remaining. High went through the line untouched and split three defenders on the way for the score to cap a 13-play, 78-yard drive that took over four minutes.

Owen McCown threw for 214 yards and a touchdown for UTSA (2-0), which leads the series with Texas State 6-2. Will Henderson III carried it 14 times for 80 yards and High finished with 47 yards. Mekhi Anderson and AJ Wilson each had 80-plus yards receiving.

Brad Jackson was 17 of 30 for 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Texas State (0-2). Torrance Burgess Jr. totaled 149 yards rushing on 17 carries. Kylen Evans had 96 yards receiving and Chris Dawn Jr. made a touchdown grab.

UTSA improved to 100-87 in the program’s 16th season, with 55 of those victories coming under seventh-year coach Jeff Traylor. Traylor coached Texas State coach G.J. Kinne during his senior year at Gilmer High School in 2006.

Up next

UTSA: At No. 4 Texas next Saturday.

Texas State: Hosts North Texas next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here