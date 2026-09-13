Tre’ Holloway’s four touchdowns power Tennessee Tech in 45-19 victory over Samford

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tre’ Holloway had four touchdowns, including a 76-yard punt return, and Tennessee Tech defeated Samford 45-19 on Saturday night.

Holloway’s big return in which he nearly fell before he got started upfield gave the Golden Eagles a 38-12 lead in the third quarter. Earlier, he scored on 48- and 43-yard receptions and a 4-yard run.

The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 12 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, had 323 total yards in the first half and allowed only 121 yards. They had three touchdowns of 40 yards or more and led 31-9 at the break. Tennessee Tech finished with a 409-320 advantage in total yards.

Jax Leatherwood completed 15 of 22 passes with two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Southern Conference). Holloway caught six passes for 124 yards, including both of Leatherwood’s touchdowns.

Gabarri Johnson was 23 of 49 passing for 245 yards for the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).

Samford leads the series 15-12.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: at Wofford on Sept. 26.

Samford: vs. VMI on Sept. 26. —-

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