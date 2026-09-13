Cooke throws 3 TD passes to help Idaho State cruise past San Diego 59-17

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to lead Idaho State to a 59-17 victory over San Diego on Saturday.

Cooke’s 74-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James late in the first quarter gave Idaho State a 21-0 lead. Cooke then tossed a 79-yard touchdown pass to Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio that stretched the Bengals’ lead to 45-10 early in the fourth.

Cooke also connected with Carson Sudbury for an 8-yard score in the first. He finished 15-of-26 passing without an interception for the Bengals (3-0).

Idaho State backup quarterback Davis Harsin was 3-of-3 passing for 113 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown pass to Anahu-Ambrosio. Harsin also ran for a 4-yard touchdown.

Anahu-Ambrosio finished with three catches for 195 yards. Tytan Mason had 60 of the Bengals’ 178 yards rushing, including a 21-yard touchdown run.

Idaho State finished with 641 yards of offense.

Dom Nankil completed 11 of 22 passes and threw two interceptions for San Diego (0-2). Collin Lewis returned one of those interceptions 28 yards for a score early in the third quarter for the Bengals.

It was just the second meeting between the teams and the first since 1958, when the Toreros won 24-0 in San Diego.

Up next

San Diego: At Cal Poly on Saturday.

Idaho State: Plays at Southern Utah on Sep. 26.

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