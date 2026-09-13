Jaden Craig leads TCU to bounceback win over Grambling State 63-7

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jaden Craig completed 24 of 31 passes for a career-high 391 yards and four touchdowns and TCU rebounded from its opening loss to North Carolina and beat Grambling State 63-7 on Saturday night.

Tight end Kari Ashley caught seven passes for 119 yards and two scores and Jeremy Payne added 79 rushing yards for the Horned Frogs (1-1), who were upset by Carolina 15-10 two weeks ago in Dublin, Ireland.

“The confidence was never low or anything like that,” Craig said. “Just spent the last two weeks getting better.”

“Don’t count us out just because of one game,” said Frogs defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh, who blocked a field goal attempt.

Craig threw touchdown passes of 52 yards to Jeremy Scott, 29 yards and 15 yards to Ashley and nine yards to tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton. His 53 yards rushing also set a career high on eight carries.

TCU had rushing touchdowns of 10 yards from Amante Martin, eight yards from Major Everhart and 1-yard each from Jon Denman and Joe Pitchford. Teon Parks added a 67-yard, pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

TCU outscored Grambling 35-0 in the second half and limited the Tigers to 28 total yards after halftime.

RJ Johnson III threw an eight-yard TD pass to Byron Eaton Jr. for the FCS Tigers (2-1), who previously rolled past Division II Clark Atlanta and Central State.

TCU outgained Grambling 676-210, including a commanding 285-20 on the ground. The Tigers averaged 0.7 yards on 28 carries.

Craig threw for 390 yards last season, the last of his three at Harvard. The four TD passes matched a career best.

The takeaway

Grambling State: The Tigers are 8-27 against FBS competition. Their most recent victory was in 1985 over Oregon State 23-6 at nearby Shreveport, Louisiana The win was coach Eddie Robinson’s 323rd, tying him with Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in career college football victories.

TCU: After coming away with no points on the final eight drives against the Tar Heels, the Frogs needed less than three minutes to turn the opening possession into a touchdown. They also cleaned up on penalties, committing none in the first half and five in the second half after being flagged for 11 for 89 against the Tar Heels.

Missed it by that much

The Frogs nearly added two more touchdowns, maybe more. Payne had the ball punched from him at the Grambling 1 and out of the end zone by Miceal Freeman. Craig’s Hail Mary to end the first half from TCU’s 42 was grabbed by Ed Small in a crowd at the Tigers’ 1. There were at least three drops that could have gone for TDs.

The missing man

TCU receiver Jordan Dwyer still hasn’t played this season because of a foot injury. Dwyer was the Big 12’s No. 10 receiver last year and averaged 13.5 yards per catch. Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said of Dwyer: “I think we’ll probably have Jordan back next week or at least in the near future.”

Up next

Grambling State: Will return to Dallas-Fort Worth on Sept. 26 for its annual State Fair Classic meeting with Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl stadium to start SWAC play.

TCU: Host Arkansas State Saturday before beginning Big 12 play at UCF on Sept. 26.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.