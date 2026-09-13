Mandal helps Fresno State unload on Sacramento State in 49-3 win

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Mandal threw for two touchdowns and Bryson Donelson ran for three scores and Fresno State scored 32-second quarter points en route to a 49-3 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first, Mandal threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rayshon Luke to start the second. Three minutes later he threw a 73-yard score to Ezekiel Avit, and the two-point conversion made it 15-0.

Mandal ran it in from the 1, Donelson scored from 11 yards out and Manaki Watanabe’s 51-yard field goal to end the half made it 32-0. Donelson added touchdown runs of 5 and 56 yards in the third to make it 46-3.

Mandal completed 23 of 26 passes for 316 yards and Donelson ran for 102 yards on 13 carries. Avit had 103 yards receiving on two catches and Josiah Freeman had 100 yards on six catches. Fresno State (1-1) outgained Sacramento State 542-262.

Jackson Sharman threw for 150 yards for the Hornets (1-2).

Up next

Sacramento State: Hosts North Dakota State next Saturday.

Fresno State: Travels to San Jose State next Saturday.

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