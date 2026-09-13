FCS champion Montana State wins 17th straight game, knocking off Nevada 20-7

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw a touchdown pass and Adam Jones ran for another in the first half for Montana State, and the Bobcats beat Nevada 20-7 on Saturday night to extend their program-best winning streak to 17 games.

Defending FCS champion Montana State (3-0), top ranked in the FCS Stats Perform poll, has the the second-longest winning streak in Division I, behind Indiana’s 18.

Lamson threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dane Steel to end a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Bobcats. Myles Sansted made a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and Jones scored on a 6-yard run late in the second to make it 17-0 heading into the break.

Nevada (1-1) drove deep into Montana State territory twice in the first half, but each drive stalled with a Luke Duncan interception. The Wolf Pack’s last two drives of the game ended with an interception and fumble.

AJ Bianco replaced Duncan in the second half and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Marshaun Brown with 11:38 left in the game. Sansted iced it with a 29-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining.

Lamson was 15-of-23 passing for 179 yards. Jones finished with 86 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Duncan and Bianco combined for 19 of 36 for 167 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Dominic Kelley ran for 73 of his 84 yards in the first half for the Wolf Pack.

Up next

Montana State: Hosts Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Nevada: At Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

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