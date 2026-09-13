No. 9 Texas A&M and Kentucky meet in SEC play

Kentucky (1-1) at No. 9 Texas A&M (2-0), Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas A&M by 15.5. Against the spread: Texas A&M 2-0, Kentucky 1-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 380.0 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 216.0 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 164.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 49.0 points per game (16th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 218.0 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 142.0 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 76.0 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (15th)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 357.5 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 134.0 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (71st)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 324.0 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 217.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 107.0 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (113th)

Kentucky is 134th in third down percentage, converting 18.2% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 8th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 18.2%.

Kentucky ranks 68th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Texas A&M’s 5th-ranked +5 margin.

Kentucky is 109th in the FBS averaging 70.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas A&M’s 31st-ranked 40.0 per-game average.

Texas A&M is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Kentucky’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Kentucky ranks 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:49, compared to Texas A&M’s 8th-ranked average of 35:51.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 396 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 112 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Isaiah Horton, 109 yards on 7 catches, 3 TDs

Kentucky

Passing: Kenny Minchey, 447 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jason Patterson, 131 yards on 22 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Darby, 119 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Texas A&M defeated Arizona State 48-20 on Sept. 12. Reed led Texas A&M with 163 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Owens carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Terry Bussey had four receptions for 58 yards.

Kentucky lost 45-17 to Alabama on Sept. 12. Minchey passed for 146 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. Patterson had 53 rushing yards on 11 carries. Willie Rodriguez put up 49 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Texas A&M plays at No. 7 LSU on Sept. 26. Kentucky hosts South Alabama on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press