No. 10 Alabama matches up with Florida State in Week 3

Florida State (1-1) at No. 10 Alabama (2-0), Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Alabama by 18.5. Against the spread: Alabama 2-0, Florida State 0-1-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 415.0 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 224.0 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 191.0 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 46.5 points per game (21st)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 185.5 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 153.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 32.5 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (35th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 163.5 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 208.0 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (81st)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 452.0 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 351.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 101.0 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (76th)

Florida State is 100th in third down percentage, converting 34.5% of the time. Alabama ranks 1st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 4.3%.

Alabama ranks 68th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Florida State’s 15th-ranked +3 margin.

Alabama is 22nd in the FBS averaging 37.0 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Alabama ranks 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:34.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Keelon Russell, 444 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hill, 151 yards on 27 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Williams, 173 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Ashton Daniels, 327 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 58.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ousmane Kromah, 231 yards on 36 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Samuel Singleton Jr., 94 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Alabama defeated Kentucky 45-17 on Sept. 12. Russell passed for 188 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Hill had 104 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Lotzeir Brooks put up 54 yards on five catches.

Florida State fell to SMU 27-24 on Sept. 7. Daniels threw for 125 yards on 12-of-23 attempts (52.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kromah carried the ball 22 times for 116 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Singleton put up 40 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Alabama hosts South Carolina on Sept. 26. Florida State hosts Central Arkansas on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press