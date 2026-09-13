No. 12 USC squares off against Rutgers in Big Ten play

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No. 12 USC (3-0) at Rutgers (0-2), Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: USC by 24.5. Against the spread: USC 1-2, Rutgers 0-2.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 513.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 340.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 172.7 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 43.3 points per game (29th)

USC Defense

Overall: 270.0 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 174.3 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 95.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (62nd)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 365.0 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 90.5 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (111th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 399.5 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 224.5 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (122nd)

Rutgers ranks 69th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 34.8% of the time. USC ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 69.4% of third downs.

Rutgers ranks last in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Rutgers ranks 22nd in the FBS averaging 37.0 penalty yards per game.

Rutgers is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 57.1% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 40th at 75.0%.

Rutgers is 94th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:06, compared to USC’s 5th-ranked average of 36:27.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 896 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 80.7 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 236 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Trent Mosley, 255 yards on 13 catches, 4 TDs

Rutgers

Passing: A.J. Surace, 307 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 176 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: K.J. Duff, 333 yards on 17 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

USC won 49-30 over Louisiana on Sept. 12. Maiava threw for 261 yards on 19-of-29 attempts (65.5%) with five touchdowns and one interception. Miller carried the ball 18 times for 128 yards and scored one touchdown. Mark Bowman had six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Rutgers fell 28-21 to Boston College on Sept. 11. Surace passed for 230 yards on 18-of-27 attempts (66.7%) with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Raymond carried the ball 27 times for 134 yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Duff had eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

USC hosts No. 21 Oregon on Sept. 26. Rutgers hosts Howard on Sept. 25.

By The Associated Press