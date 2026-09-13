Marshall matches up against Missouri State in Week 3

Marshall (1-1) at Missouri State (1-1), Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Marshall by 4.5. Against the spread: Marshall 0-2, Missouri State 1-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 228.5 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 142.0 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 86.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (134th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 419.5 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 283.5 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 136.0 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (127th)

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 325.5 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 175.0 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 150.5 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (100th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 364.0 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 187.0 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 177.0 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (121st)

Marshall is 133rd in third down percentage, converting 20.8% of the time. Missouri State ranks 55th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.3%.

Missouri State ranks 110th in the FBS averaging 70.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Marshall’s 31st-ranked 40.0 per-game average.

Missouri State is 81st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.9% of trips. Marshall’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Marshall is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:30, while Missouri State’s 122nd-ranked average is 26:12.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 194 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 72.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 73 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 96 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Missouri State

Passing: Skyler Locklear, 288 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jambres Dubar, 97 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Isaiah Myers, 155 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Marshall won 28-26 over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 12. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 92 yards on 7-of-8 passing (87.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Joshon Barbie carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Turner-Bradshaw recorded 79 yards on two catches with one touchdown. He also had two carries for five yards and one touchdown.

Missouri State won 48-14 over Lindenwood on Sept. 12. Locklear passed for 258 yards on 17-of-20 attempts (85.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ramone Green Jr. had 80 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for three yards. Myers put up 155 yards on five catches with one touchdown. He also had one carry for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Marshall hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 26. Missouri State plays at No. 16 SMU on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press