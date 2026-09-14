North Dakota State hits the road to play Sacramento State

North Dakota State (3-0) at Sacramento State (1-2), Sept. 19 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: North Dakota State by 27.5. Against the spread: North Dakota State 2-1, Sacramento State 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

North Dakota State Offense

Overall: 373.3 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 212.3 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (48th)

North Dakota State Defense

Overall: 230.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 126.7 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 103.7 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (31st)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 328.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 207.3 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 121.3 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (100th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 345.7 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 223.7 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 122.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (93rd)

Sacramento State is 116th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time. North Dakota State ranks 55th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.3%.

Sacramento State ranks 125th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to North Dakota State’s 10th-ranked +4 margin.

Sacramento State is 61st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.9% of trips. North Dakota State’s red zone defense ranks 10th at 57.1%.

Team leaders

North Dakota State

Passing: Nathan Hayes, 598 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Mitchell, 180 yards on 36 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Williams, 149 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 397 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamar Curtis, 103 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 232 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

North Dakota State defeated Air Force 38-32 on Sept. 12. Hayes passed for 228 yards on 15-of-23 attempts (65.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Mitchell carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Logan Conklin had two receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State fell 49-3 to Fresno State on Sept. 12. Sharman passed for 150 yards on 15-of-31 attempts (48.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Curtis had 48 rushing yards on nine carries. Onterrio Smith Jr. recorded 66 yards on four catches.

Next game

North Dakota State hosts Wyoming on Oct. 3. Sacramento State hosts UMass on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press