Fresno State goes on the road to match up against San Jose State

Fresno State (1-1) at San Jose State (2-1), Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Fresno State by 7.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 1-1, San Jose State 2-1.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 329.0 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 213.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 116.0 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (96th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 407.0 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 281.0 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 126.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (70th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 427.3 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 262.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 164.7 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (87th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 375.3 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 254.7 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 120.7 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (108th)

Fresno State is 117th in third down percentage, converting 31.6% of the time.

San Jose State is 79th in the FBS averaging 56.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 2nd-ranked 22.5 per-game average.

Fresno State is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 66th at 83.3%.

Fresno State is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:10.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 393 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 117 yards on 19 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ezekiel Avit, 109 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 788 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 319 yards on 58 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Hoch, 216 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Fresno State won 49-3 over Sacramento State on Sept. 12. Mandal led Fresno State with 316 yards on 23-of-26 passing (88.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Donelson had 102 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for -1 yards. Avit had two receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

San Jose State defeated Cal Poly 30-20 on Sept. 12. Weaver led San Jose State with 238 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards. Bates had 163 rushing yards on 27 carries, adding one reception for 14 yards. Carson Clark had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Fresno State hosts Rice on Sept. 26. San Jose State plays at Hawaii on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press