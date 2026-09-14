Dor Turgeman’s first-half goal and second-half assist lead the Revolution past the Fire 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Dor Turgeman had a first-half goal and a second-half assist, Peyton Miller scored in his 50th MLS start, and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday.

New England (13-8-4) moved into sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, 11 behind first-place Nashville.

Chicago (11-7-6) was coming off a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF in front of a club-record 63,094 fans.

Turgeman opened the scoring in the 39th minute. He won a one-one-one race with Chicago defender Sam Rogers for a long ball and sent a shot past a diving Chris Brady.

Miller made it 2-0 lead in the 47th when he was left wide open at the far post to tap in a pass across the goal by Turgeman.

Maren Haile-Selassie guided in a shot into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 62nd to pull Chicago within 2-1.

New England coach Marko Mitrović returned to Chicago to face his former club after serving as an assistant coach with the Fire from 2016-19.

Up next

New England: Hosts Orlando on Saturday.

Chicago: At Nashville on Saturday.

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