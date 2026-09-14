Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dor Turgeman’s first-half goal and second-half assist lead the Revolution past the Fire 2-1

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Dor Turgeman had a first-half goal and a second-half assist, Peyton Miller scored in his 50th MLS start, and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday.

New England (13-8-4) moved into sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, 11 behind first-place Nashville.

Chicago (11-7-6) was coming off a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF in front of a club-record 63,094 fans.

Turgeman opened the scoring in the 39th minute. He won a one-one-one race with Chicago defender Sam Rogers for a long ball and sent a shot past a diving Chris Brady.

Miller made it 2-0 lead in the 47th when he was left wide open at the far post to tap in a pass across the goal by Turgeman.

Maren Haile-Selassie guided in a shot into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 62nd to pull Chicago within 2-1.

New England coach Marko Mitrović returned to Chicago to face his former club after serving as an assistant coach with the Fire from 2016-19.

Up next

New England: Hosts Orlando on Saturday.

Chicago: At Nashville on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.