Austin to face Nebraska in San Antonio in League One Pro Volleyball opener on Dec. 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — League One Pro Volleyball’s first match of the upcoming season will be on Dec. 16 when defending champion Austin faces Nebraska in San Antonio.

LOVB Pro’s First Serve coincides with the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, with the semifinals on Dec. 17 and championship match on Dec. 20 at the Alamodome.

Austin has won the title during the first two seasons and is led by finals MVP Madisen Skinner. Nebraska will feature four-time Olympic medalist and former University of Nebraska standout Jordan Larson coming out of retirement.

“San Antonio will be at the center of the volleyball world in December, and we’re excited to bring LOVB Pro to the city to open our new season,” LOVB Pro commissioner Sandra Idehen said in a statement. “First Serve brings together everything that makes this moment in volleyball so exciting — the stars fans grew up watching, the players they have followed through college and the next generation preparing to take the stage.”

LOVB Pro will have 10 teams for its third season. Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska and Salt Lake City return with new teams in Los Angeles, Miami, Minnesota and San Francisco.

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