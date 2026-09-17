Touchdowns and turkey tacos: Colorado’s DeAndre Moore Jr. uses NIL funds to invest in food truck

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For big gains, receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. thinks touchdowns and turkey tacos.

Because one pays off for the Colorado Buffaloes, while the other pays dividends for him and his family.

Moore used his name, image and likeness funds to purchase a food truck and start “Jive Turkey,” which features a turkey-themed menu that includes everything from burgers to deep-fried tacos. He’s also lining up a fleet of Tesla vehicles to rent out.

All part of his economic game plan.

“I’m an entrepreneur,” said Moore, who joined Colorado in January after three seasons at the University of Texas. “I have a whole bunch of ideas in my head. I’d much rather spend (money) on something that can give me a return, instead of jewelry, clothes and all that. I need my money to last.”

From turkey tacos to Tesla car rental

Moore has a business partner in his twin sister, Denae.

She handles the financial side while his mom, Taleea, helps with the menu. The concept stems from the family’s decision years ago to swap out most of their protein intake for turkey. One of their specialties is a cornbread bowl featuring mashed potatoes, shredded turkey, macaroni and cheese and gravy (think: Thanksgiving).

They also have a popular three-way Kool-Aid — a trio of different flavors all separated in a cup.

The food truck currently resides in Austin, Texas, but the plan is to soon relocate to Boulder. The family also envisions moving the operation into a restaurant.

As for the Tesla rental plan, it’s the idea of his sister and is just starting to get off the ground.

“My family instilled in me, ‘You’re making all this money. We’re going to do something with it,’” said Moore, whose team plays at Northwestern on Saturday as the Buffaloes try to improve to 3-0. “We’re going to make some money.”

One of the arguments against NIL has been its focus on dollars over degrees. But Moore is Exhibit A of putting the money to good use and building a nest egg.

This comes in light of the Senate recently taking a big step toward passing a bill that would radically change college sports. The Protect College Sports Act has in its sights how to regulate NIL within state borders that conflict with the guidelines set by the national law.

The next level

Moore’s ultimate goal is to be making catches — and money — on Sundays in the NFL. Moore had 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 TDs at Texas. He was looking for a change, though.

A native of California, Moore connected with Colorado offense coordinator Brennan Marion, who once recruited him when Marion was a receivers coach for the Longhorns. Marion went on to UNLV and then became head coach at Sacramento State before arriving at Colorado.

He never forgot about Moore.

“From the first day that we met, we just hit it off,” Marion said. “It’s not just him. It’s his entire family. So I’m excited for him to be here.”

Especially as Marion implements his “Go-Go” offense, an innovative system that’s built on timing and tempo. Moore was a natural fit.

“It’s extremely receiver friendly,” Moore explained. “Basketball on grass, for real.”

Moore had a big game last weekend in a 52-21 win over Weber State. He hauled in a 66-yard TD pass from Julian “JuJu” Lewis on Colorado’s first offensive play of the game. Moore finished with four catches for 107 yards and a score.

“He’s not only a boost to this offense, but he’s a great young man,” coach Deion Sanders said. “He’s a good kid that was raised wonderfully. I mean, great kid. ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ On time. Never on any list of being late, missing study hall, or anything stupid like that. This kid loves to go to practice. Loves to play the game.”

Moore’s focus

It was a coach who helped Moore lock in after he arrived at Colorado. Moore was taking part in a weight-room session at 5:30 a.m. when assistant strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Cole handed him an hourglass.

Moore was confused.

“He just said, ‘What will you do with your time?’ and walked away,” Moore recounted. “That was on my mind all day. … It just made me more intentional about what I was doing throughout my days, throughout my weeks.”

Over the summer, Sanders invited Moore and several other players to take part in a leadership retreat at his place in Texas. It was filled with lessons Moore can apply to the field and his business endeavors.

“It was great to talk to Coach Prime, to understand how he got to the point where he is right now,” Moore said. “The people that he places around him to make sure that everything is running smoothly. It was a great opportunity.”

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer