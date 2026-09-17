Kiffin’s return to face the program he spurned looms over No. 7 LSU’s visit to No. 8 Ole Miss

LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s eagerly awaited return to Mississippi to face the program he spurned last year is finally at hand — and plum full of plot lines, intrigue and hype.

The matchup Saturday night between the No. 7 Tigers (2-0) and No. 8 Rebels (2-0) transcends sport in many ways, with sideshows including, but limited to:

— Suspiciously timed legal action.

— Unprecedented security preparations.

— A mysterious injury report.

— Players who switched sides in a historic rivalry.

— Louisiana politics.

— Kiffin’s checkered past.

— A social media post by Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, in response to a bedsheet billboard on the Ole Miss campus that was designed to embarrass her (she remains enrolled at Ole Miss, but is finishing her degree online from Baton Rouge).

The packed crowd expected at 64,000-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will represent a fraction of the 100,000 or so people that police in Oxford, Mississippi, say they expect to converge this weekend on their town of about 26,000. A deluge of media requests to cover the game forced the school to provide overflow workspace in a neighboring basketball arena.

Mississippi State Police have tripled usual game-day reinforcements. Mounted police from Alabama also plan to help.

Meanwhile, the reputations of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and some of his top political allies are tied to Kiffin’s ability to win big games like this after they forced a leadership change at LSU’s athletic department and poached Kiffin from Ole Miss.

“Don’t lose to Ole Miss,” said LSU graduate and political pundit James Carville. “That’s all I can say.”

Kiffin suggested that LSU players won’t be fazed by the voluminous intrigue surrounding their visit to Ole Miss, or the “hatred” he predicted will be directed at him.

“They know what they’re getting into,” Kiffin said, explaining why players he recruits respond well to the chaos that seems to follow him. “We are who we are. And as much as we choose them, they choose us also.”

The Tigers don’t sound worried about their coach either, as Kiffin returns to a place where he spent six seasons — and memorably left just as the Rebels were about to enter the 2025 College Football Playoff.

“I know he’s going to get it and I know they don’t like him up there, but he’s prepared for that,” Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks said. “He’s done it before in his career. So I know he is more prepared than anybody.”

Weeks was referring to when Kiffin — as Ole Miss coach in 2021 — was pelted by objects (including a golf ball and mustard container) thrown by fans at Tennessee, another former employer that Kiffin abruptly left.

Kiffin’s successor at Ole Miss, Pete Golding, has been trying to tell anyone who’ll listen that the Rebels’ season “does not begin or end” with a Week 3 game against Kiffin’s Tigers, even if he knows it’s “the one they all want to talk about.”

But Golding concedes that it is still a big game — a conference opener that ultimately could have CFP implications.

“We’re locked in and focused,” Golding asserted. “There’s a lot at stake.”

LSU’s QB suddenly appears on an injury report

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, a transfer from Arizona State who ran for five touchdowns and passed for two scores in LSU’s opening two games, appeared on an injury report Wednesday night. His injury wasn’t specified, but he was listed as “doubtful,” which under SEC rules is supposed to mean a 25% chance or less of playing.

SEC policies give Commissioner Greg Sankey discretion to punish coaches who misuse the injury report in an attempt to mislead an opponent. The SEC has yet to sanction a member team for such gamesmanship since the league began requiring what it calls “availability reports” in 2024.

But if Sankey were to determine that’s what happened, his decision about whether to punish LSU would come in the wake of an acrimonious legal standoff over Kiffin’s since-abandoned bid to bolster the Tigers’ roster with two ex-Ole Miss players who turned pro last spring and spent part of the offseason under contract with NFL clubs.

LSU’s backup options at QB include Southern California transfer Husan Longstreet or Elon transfer Landen Clark.

Several LSU standouts were Rebels last season

Four ex-Mississippi players followed Kiffin to LSU last offseason. Three of them — edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker TJ Dottery and receiver Winston Watkins Jr. — are statistical leaders for the Tigers through two games.

In July, Ole Miss sued Umanmielen, demanding he reimburse $550,000 in revenue sharing because of his decision to transfer. Earlier this week, Umanmielen, who now leads the Tigers with five sacks, was served outside LSU’s football operations building.

Kiffin and Golding remain friends

Golding downplays any animosity toward Kiffin that may exist inside the Rebels’ program.

“Lane and I are friends, definitely,” Golding said. “It’s like golf; you want to compete against your friends.”

Kiffin, who lured Golding from Alabama to Ole Miss in 2023, showered compliments on his former defensive coordinator.

“He reminds me of my dad,” said Kiffin, whose father, Monte, coached in college and the NFL. “He coaches really, really hard on the field, but then loves them up, too, so they know he really cares.

“He’s done a great job,” Kiffin added.

Both offenses have explosive potential

Led by dynamic QB Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss has averaged 454 yards per game.

“If you look at Trinidad and Kewan last year, there’s very few negative plays at all,” said Kiffin, who recruited both players to Mississippi.

Even when blocking breaks down, Kiffin said, “Kewan makes the guy miss and Trinidad scrambles around.”

LSU’s offense has averaged 586 yards and 48 points, with Dilin Jones leading the ground game, while Watkins and tight end Trey’Dez Green have been top receiving targets.

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By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer