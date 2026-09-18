Athletics look to break 3-game road skid, play the Guardians

Athletics (61-92, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (78-75, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Barnett (0-0); Guardians: Daniel Espino (0-0, 2.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -199, Athletics +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to break a three-game road skid.

Cleveland is 78-75 overall and 38-40 at home. The Guardians are 35-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The Athletics are 61-92 overall and 32-46 in road games. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has 28 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Guardians. Travis Bazzana is 13 for 35 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has a .268 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 22 doubles and eight home runs. Max Muncy is 10 for 28 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .191 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Chase DeLauter: day-to-day (hamstring), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg)

Athletics: Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press