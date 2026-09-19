Grand Ram: Guardians’ Jose Ramírez hits 1,000 RBIs, only second player in club history reach plateau

CLEVELAND (AP) — Before retiring, José Ramírez will likely own every Cleveland career batting record that exists. On Friday night, he put his name in rare company.

With a solo homer in the sixth inning, Ramírez reached 1,000 RBIs and joined Earl Averill as the only players in club history to reach a milestone that underscores the All-Star third baseman’s consistency, power and versatility.

“I like to use those round numbers,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said following his club’s 5-3 win over the Athletics. “10 years of 100 RBIs. When you break it down that way, it’s incredible what he has accomplished and he’s not even close to being done. Very few people get to do it and really cool to be here to watch it.”

Ramírez, who has more extra-base hits (666) than any other major leaguer since 2017, is the 12th active player with 1,000 RBIs. He’s just 84 behind Averill, a Hall of Famer who played for Cleveland from 1929-39 and who may be surpassed by Ramírez in every offensive category.

After rounding the bases, Ramírez was serenaded with the familiar “Ho-sey, Ho-sey, Ho-sey, Ho-sey,” chant by the sellout crowd in Progressive Field that watched the Guardians rally from a 3-0 deficit to stay atop the AL Central.

When Ramírez took his spot in the infield, his image was shown on the giant scoreboard to salute his 1,000 RBI achievement and he received another rousing ovation.

Following the game, Ramírez was typically humble.

“It’s very important to thank God for that opportunity to play here in this organization and be able to achieve that,” he said through translator Augie Rivero. “But the most important part is that we’re able to win today because you guys know what I really want to do here, which is win.”

This hasn’t been a seamless season for Ramírez, who turned 34 on Thursday. He struggled early before sustaining a left hand fracture while taking a hard swing on June 16 against Detroit. He had surgery three days later and went on the injured list for just the second time.

Ramírez missed 30 games and returned to the lineup without going on a rehab assignment. He’s played with some discomfort since and there have been junctures when he hasn’t looked like himself — understandable give the severity of his injury.

Ramírez has looked better of late, but acknowledged he’s not close to 100%.

“I keep working on it every day,” he said. “I have to keep working on the training room every day because this type of injury is the type — one day you feel good, the next one you don’t feel so well. But you have to keep grinding.”

That’s who he is, and it’s who Ramírez has always been. He has set a high standard for himself and teammates.

Rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana is inspired by him.

“How he shows up every day,” Bazzana said when asked what impresses him most. “When he’s in between the white lines, he plays hard. He hustles down the line. He goes to make plays and dives and throws it with all his might.

“There’s nothing that he lets up on and he’s constantly searching for the best version of himself too. He has high standards for himself, but he carries himself up to that day in day out and plays harder than anyone, which is what it’s all about because when you get 13 or 14 years, you can kind of see some effort taper off maybe.

“You’ve made a lot of money. You’ve broke a lot of records and his effort hasn’t tapered off.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press