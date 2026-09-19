Guardians look to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

Athletics (61-93, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-75, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (6-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (6-15, 4.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -185, Athletics +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Athletics.

Cleveland has gone 39-40 in home games and 79-75 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The Athletics have a 61-93 record overall and a 32-47 record in road games. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has 28 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12 for 38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 10 for 28 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 4-6, .198 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (back), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press