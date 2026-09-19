No. 2 Georgia rolls over Arkansas 45-17 in Southeastern Conference opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chauncey Bowens ran for three touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia held Arkansas to just 17 yards on the ground in a 45-17 win Saturday.

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) led 21-3 at halftime and never truly needed to pass the football. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished the game 10-of-13 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown. He added a team-high 97 yards on the ground, including a 62-yard run on third down that set up Georgia’s third touchdown, Bowens’ second.

Arkansas passed most of the game, rarely with much success. KJ Jackson played two drives before being replaced by AJ Hill. Jackson reentered on the final drive of the first half and led the Razorbacks (1=2, 0-1) into the Georgia red zone for the first time. An intentional grounding penalty moved them back and Max Gilbert kicked a 41-yard field goal just before the break.

Things were worse on the ground for Arkansas. Seven players combined for 20 carries and 17 total yards rushing. Sutton Smith led with 17 yards on six carries. It was the Razorbacks’ worst rushing performance since picking up 16 yards against LSU in 2018.

Nick Frazier scored Georgia’s first touchdown, capping a six-play, 62-yard drive on the team’s first possession. He finished with 75 yards on 14 carries. Bowens ran for 39 yards on 11 carries. Stockton picked up his touchdown on a one-play series, completing a 61-yard pass to Craig Dandridge Jr. early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson, who was replaced twice and reinserted twice, completed 20 of 27 passes for 212 yards. Hill went 8 of 14 for 76 yards. The pair combined to lose 16 yards rushing, mostly on sacks.

Arkansas picked up its two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. Smith scored from five yards with 8 1 /2 minutes remaining and Jackson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ty Lockwood with 40 seconds left.

Up Next

Georgia hosts No. 24 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

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By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press