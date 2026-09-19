Smith sets Ohio State career receiving mark as 6th-ranked Buckeyes roll past Kent State 59-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jeremiah Smith became Ohio State’s career receiving yardage leader, Ja’Kobi Jackson scored twice and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes rolled to a 59-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday.

Julian Sayin completed 18 of 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio State (2-1), which took control by scoring on its first four drives.

Smith had five receptions for 85 yards. The junior needed 26 yards to surpass Michael Jenkins’ 2,898 yards from 2000-03 and become OSU’s record holder and got it on his second catch of the game, when he hauled in a 23-yard pass from Sayin midway through the first quarter.

The Buckeyes had seven pass plays of at least 20 yards, including Chris Henry’s 75-yard TD on Luke Fahey’s pass during the fourth quarter.

Ohio State took the opening kickoff and scored 2:53 into the game on Jackson’s 11-yard run up the middle. The senior transfer from Florida also had a 1-yard TD in the third quarter.

Bo Jackson, the Buckeyes’ leading rusher with 73 yards on 11 carries, and Isaiah West also had rushing scores.

Kent State didn’t cross midfield until late in the first half, when Da’Realyst Clark connected with Wayne Harris for a 29-yard completion to the Buckeyes 21. The Golden Flashes came up empty on that drive through, turning it over on downs at the OSU 15 after an incomplete pass by Dru DeShields on fourth-and-4.

Kent State (1-2) avoided a shutout late in the fourth quarter on Sean Leonard’s 30-yard field goal. The score was set up when Tanner Mintz picked off a pass by Trevien St. Clair and ran it back 48 yards to the OSU 5.

Kent State penalty sets up Ohio State’s Hail Mary

The Buckeyes were content to run out the clock in the first half before Kent State’s Joel Corboba was called for a roughing the passer penalty to move the ball to the OSU 36. Two plays later, Smith had a 15-yard catch to the Kent State 49.

After a Golden Flashes timeout, Sayin rolled right and heaved it toward the end zone, when Brandon Inniss caught it in the middle of a crowd of Kent State defensive backs to make it 35-0.

Big man score

Jamir Perez had an 11-yard scoop-and-score fumble return early in the fourth quarter to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 56-0.

Linebacker Braxton Rembert forced Kent State quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong to fumble at the Kent State 18 after a high snap. Perez — a 6-foot-3, 349-pound freshman — picked up the loose ball and had a clear path to the end zone.

The Takeaway

Kent State: The Golden Flashes, who received $1.9 million for their trip to Columbus, used four quarterbacks and had five players attempt passes. Clark, a wide receiver, had the longest completion of the day.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes rebounded after blowing a 20-point, fourth-quarter lead at Texas, but it wasn’t a clean game. Coach Ryan Day will not be pleased about his offense turning it over on downs twice in the first half.

Up next

Kent State: Begins Mid-American Conference play against Ball State next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois next Saturday to open its Big Ten schedule.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer