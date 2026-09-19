Drake Lindsey’s three TD passes lead Minnesota past Akron 41-7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drake Lindsey threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday as Minnesota defeated Akron 41-7

Lindsey completed 17 of 31 passes as Minnesota bounced back from a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State last week.

Two of Lindsey’s touchdown passes were NFL caliber. In the second quarter, he hit Noah Jennings on a short post pattern, zipping the ball just past the fingertips of a defender for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Then in the third quarter, Jalen Smith hauled in an 18-yard scoring strike when Lindsey put the perfect touch on a fade route in the corner of the end zone.

Akron got on the board in the fourth quarter when Marcellus Williams scored on a 10-yard run, making it 41-7.

The Zips, who used a fan to call plays on its first drive last week as part of a promotion, didn’t fare much better with their regular coaches running the show. Starting quarterback Cibastian Broughton injured his right leg on a run early in the second quarter and did not return. Backup Brayden Roggo moved the team to the Gophers 11 midway through the second, but personal fouls on consecutive plays set the Zips back 30 yards and they turned it over on downs.

The Takeaway

Akron: Penalties and turnovers killed the Zips. They committed seven infractions that cost them 74 yards. They also lost two fumbles and threw an interception.

Minnesota: Playing without leading rusher Darius Taylor, the Gophers ran the ball just nine times in the first half, compared to 23 passes by Lindsey. Though they ended up with 191 rushing yards on the day, 154 came in the fourth quarter as they were killing the clock. That includes a 71-yard touchdown scamper by TJ Thomas. The offense is going to have to find a way to strike a better balance as Minnesota heads into Big Ten action

Up next

Akron hosts UNLV next Saturday.

Minnesota opens Big Ten play with a trip to Washington next Saturday.

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By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press