Lofton and Lord power Illinois State over Eastern Illinois 49-13 in 114th Mid-America Classic

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Lofton ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt for another score, Dylan Lord had six catches for 77 yards and a score, and Illinois State defeated Eastern Illinois 49-13 in the 114th Mid-America Classic on Saturday.

The Redbirds (4-0), ranked fifth in the Stats Perform poll, are 62-43-9 against the Panthers (1-3) in the series played since 1901. They have won eight of the past nine meetings and four straight at home.

Splitting time at quarterback, Roy Gage and Beckham Pellant combined for 276 passing yards and three touchdowns, with Lord, Mar’Quan Gary and Alex Herrera each catching one.

Illinois State jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter, following a 12-yard rush by Lofton on the opening drive, a 2-yard grab by Herrera, and a 37-yard catch-and-run by Gary.

They then scored 28 straight points from late in the second to early in the fourth, highlighted by Lord’s 79-yard punt return.

Cole LaCrue paced the Panthers with 150 yards on 15-for-25 passing. He also scored Eastern Illinois’s only touchdown, a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Eastern Illinois: at South Dakota State next Saturday.

Illinois State: at Northern Iowa next Saturday.

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