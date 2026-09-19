Dante Reno throws 5 touchdown passes, rallies Yale to 38-28 win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Dante Reno threw five touchdown passes — two of them during a fourth-quarter rally — and Yale defeated winless Holy Cross 38-28 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs, playing their season opener against a Holy Cross team that hadn’t scored more than 10 points in any of three season-opening losses, trailed 28-21 early in the fourth quarter. Yale scored the last 17 points of the game on Reno touchdown passes of 18 yards to Jaxton Santiago and 28 yards to Graham Smith plus Noah Piper’s short field goal with 1 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Reno completed 30 of 43 passes for 454 yards for Yale, ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Santiago caught 12 for 234 yards, among them a 75-yard connection with Reno for the game’s first score. Lucius Anderson had two touchdown catches among his nine receptions for 155 yards.

Joseph Williams had 120 yards rushing for Holy Cross (0-4). David Lynch was 16-of-38 passing for 144 yards with two touchdowns to Lincoln Fisher. Lynch threw an interception late in the fourth quarter that set up Piper’s field goal.

Up next

Yale: at Cornell next Saturday.

Holy Cross: at Lafayette next Saturday. —-

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